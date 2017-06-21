Carriacou’s Court to Get Another Judge

by Donella Hosten

The backlog of Court cases on the sister isles is cause for concern for their citizens, including Minister of Legal Affairs and MP for Carriacou and Petit Martinique, Hon Elvin Nimrod.

Addressing this issue last Thursday at a Sitting of the House of Representatives, Nimrod, stated his government’s intention to ease the burden of the Court in Carriacou. “This government felt very much obliged to actually remedy that situation…” considering that the people of Carriacou and Petite Martinique want to see timely justice.

As it stands now, “Justice could never be efficient,” said Nimrod. There are numerous interferences including, the possibility of witnesses disappearing, resulting in difficulties in getting matters heard fairly and timely.

Another contributing factor that the MP pointed out was the lack of Justices for the Court.

Nimrod announced that the government in collaboration with the Judicial Legal Services Commission has agreed to send another judge up to Carriacou. Although it may not solve the problem in its entirety, it will ease some of the burden to the people of Carriacou and Petite Martinique.