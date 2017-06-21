Happy Hill RC Primary School Wins Choral Speaking Competition

The Happy Hill Primary School, in St George, is the winner of the District 5 Choral Speaking Competition, organised by the Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development and the Environment.

St Paul’s Government School and the South St George Government School tied for 2nd place, with Constantine Methodist School placing 3rd.

The competition took place on 31 May 2017, at the St George’s Methodist School, in Queen’s Park, St George. Ten primary schools in the district participated. Each school performed the test piece ‘Dem Flowers Dem’ by Sister Gabrielle Mason, along with a second piece of their choice, which showed ‘Caribbean flavour’.

All schools placing in top three were awarded trophies, with 300 students – 30 per participating school, from Grades KG to 6 – receiving certificates.

The Grenada Co-operative Bank, the Grenada Union of Teachers, Ariza Credit Union and Bryden and Minors Ltd were the sponsors.