Sandals Foundation Donates Basketball Socks to GBA

by Donella Hosten

On Wednesday, 14 June, the Grenada Basketball Association (GBA) and several basketball groups from across the island received a donation of high-performance basketball socks from the Sandals Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Sandals Resorts International.

According to Deleon Forrester, Public Relations Coordinator at Sandals LaSource Grenada, this initiative falls under the “Game Changer Programme” which commenced last year. The Foundation, in collaboration with Canadian based company, PTX Performance Products Inc donated just over US$9,000 worth of Stable 26 Basketball Socks to basketball teams throughout Grenada.

Kester Elcock, Technical Director of the GBA, thanked the Sandals Foundation for their donation. Currently, there is an ongoing competition of the Under 20 players, with 8 teams from around the island, and he is certain these socks will come in very handy.

Anthony Benjamin, Senior Basketball Coach at the Ministry of Sports, said the ministry is presently assisting with preparations for school teams for the Windward Islands Games, and he believes the donation of socks is extremely timely. “It will help them to feel much more comfortable, and if they comfortable this will enhance their performance.”