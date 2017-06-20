Tropical Storm Bret Is No Longer a Threat to the State of Grenada

The latest information reaching the NaDMA Secretariat reveals that Tropical Storm Bret is no longer a threat to Grenada and its dependencies.

At 2 pm AST (1800 UTC), the centre of Tropical Storm Bret was estimated near latitude 11.6° North, longitude 66.2° West.

Bret has increased its forward speed and is now moving between west and west-northwest near 23 mph (37 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue through tomorrow.

On the forecast track, Bret or its remnants will continue to move across the Southern Caribbean Sea for the next couple of days Satellite images indicate that Bret is becoming disorganised while losing its closed circulation.

Additional weakening should continue today, and Bret could degenerate into a tropical wave later today or Wednesday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles (205 km) to the north of the centre. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1009 mb (29.80 inches).

RAINFALL

Bret is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 2to 4 inches over the Windward Islands and the northeastern coast of Venezuela through today.

NaDMA encourages the population to remain vigilant as there may still be consistent rainfall and the possibility of landslides in areas so prone. A marine advisory remains in effect.

By way of reports coming in the Balthazar Bridge has overflowed its banks. There are also some reports of falling trees and some minor flooding.

The agency in collaboration with Meteorological Office at the Maurice Bishop International Airport continues to monitor the weather will provide updates as is necessary.

For additional information, please contact NaDMA on 440-8390-4 & 440-0838, or email [email protected]. NaDMA, the official source for all disaster-related information in Grenada.

Ruth Jacob-Roberts

Sr. Information Officer/PR – NaDMA