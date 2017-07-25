NDC Endorses Claudette Joseph as Caretaker

by Linda Straker

A newcomer will be coming up against an experienced politician for the constituency of the Town of St George’s, when Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell announces the date for the upcoming general election.

Lawyer Claudette Joseph was on Monday endorsed as the National Democratic Congress (NDC) caretaker for the constituency during a caretaker endorsement meeting held at the St Joseph Convent. The meeting was attended by executive members, other caretakers and wide cross-section of supporters from various constituencies.

She will be contesting the seat against Peter David, who was one of 12 persons expelled from the NDC during its 2012 convention, and who has since joined the ruling New National Party (NNP). David, who is also a lawyer was announced as the NNP caretaker for the constituency a few months ago.

Nickolas Steele, the current member of Parliament for the constituency, will be contesting a different seat for the upcoming general election, constitutionally due no later than mid-2018.

David won the constituency in the 2003 and 2008 General Elections. As of 30 June 2017, that constituency had a total of 3,149 registered voters.

Joseph has served on various government appointed committees during the period of the NDC administration from 2008 to 2013. She is well known for opposing the 7 referendum bills that Grenadians voted against in the 2016 Referendum.

She was one of 2 lawyers who filed an injunction against the Supervisor of Elections in the Parliamentary Election Office asking the court to stop the November 2016 Referendum.

The endorsement of Joseph brings to 3, the number of female caretakers named by the NDC, out of a total of 14 caretakers. There are 15 electoral boundaries. To date, the ruling NNP has named 10 caretakers, 5 of whom are women.