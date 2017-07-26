SMC Soca Semi-Finalists
The following is the list of Spicemas Corporation’s (SMC) Soca semi-finalists.

 

SMC Soca Semi- Finalists
Position Name Surname Soubriquet
1 Damaal Bullen Tonic
2 Kevon Niles Double Standard
3 Sheldon Douglas Sheldon Douglas
4 Rawle Thomas Candle
5 Rio St. Paul Snakey
6 Jason/Prince Phillip/Andrews Cloud 5
7 Dingaan/Nyelon Henry/Williams Lil Natty & Thunder
8 Jermain Simon Super Star
9 Finber Andrews Shortpree
10 Kenton Ashton Bubba
11 Evlyn Alexander Zingo
12 Javis Cuffie Muddy
13 Brendon McKie Killa B
14 Kellon/Kelson Ogiste Luni Sparks & Electrify
15 Andrew Noel Simple Dan
16 Elimus Gilbert Inspector
17 Finley Jeffery Scholar
18 Kamron St. Paul Chucky HD
19 David Campbell Areacode
20 Shamak Duncan Shamak
21 Cyrian Forsyth Syths
22 Keishon Hazzard Squeezehead
23 Keron Noel Lil Kerry
24 Aubin Shaquille Frame Soca Shaq
25 Andrew Phillip Hitz ft. Valene Nedd
26 Kendel George Lednek
27 Sherwin Paul Win Boy aka Mr Walkie
28 Brandon Durham Bramma D General
29 Shondell Amada Dash
30 Kevon Francis Blaze
31 Aatone Decoutau Blacka D Clone
32 Gerad George Slatta

