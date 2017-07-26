The following is the list of Spicemas Corporation’s (SMC) Soca semi-finalists.
|SMC Soca Semi- Finalists
|Position
|Name
|Surname
|Soubriquet
|1
|Damaal
|Bullen
|Tonic
|2
|Kevon
|Niles
|Double Standard
|3
|Sheldon
|Douglas
|Sheldon Douglas
|4
|Rawle
|Thomas
|Candle
|5
|Rio
|St. Paul
|Snakey
|6
|Jason/Prince
|Phillip/Andrews
|Cloud 5
|7
|Dingaan/Nyelon
|Henry/Williams
|Lil Natty & Thunder
|8
|Jermain
|Simon
|Super Star
|9
|Finber
|Andrews
|Shortpree
|10
|Kenton
|Ashton
|Bubba
|11
|Evlyn
|Alexander
|Zingo
|12
|Javis
|Cuffie
|Muddy
|13
|Brendon
|McKie
|Killa B
|14
|Kellon/Kelson
|Ogiste
|Luni Sparks & Electrify
|15
|Andrew
|Noel
|Simple Dan
|16
|Elimus
|Gilbert
|Inspector
|17
|Finley
|Jeffery
|Scholar
|18
|Kamron
|St. Paul
|Chucky HD
|19
|David
|Campbell
|Areacode
|20
|Shamak
|Duncan
|Shamak
|21
|Cyrian
|Forsyth
|Syths
|22
|Keishon
|Hazzard
|Squeezehead
|23
|Keron
|Noel
|Lil Kerry
|24
|Aubin Shaquille
|Frame
|Soca Shaq
|25
|Andrew
|Phillip
|Hitz ft. Valene Nedd
|26
|Kendel
|George
|Lednek
|27
|Sherwin
|Paul
|Win Boy aka Mr Walkie
|28
|Brandon
|Durham
|Bramma D General
|29
|Shondell
|Amada
|Dash
|30
|Kevon
|Francis
|Blaze
|31
|Aatone
|Decoutau
|Blacka D Clone
|32
|Gerad
|George
|Slatta
