Tropical Storm Don to Disrupt Work

NATIONAL DISASTER MANAGEMENT AGENCY (NaDMA)

PRESS RELEASE

The National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) continues to monitor Tropical Storm Don with the technical assistance of the Meteorological Office at the Maurice Bishop International Airport.

Following a meeting convened by the National Emergency Advisory Committee last evening at NaDMA’s headquarters the following decisions were taken, as Grenada prepares for the impact of Tropical Storm Don:

All businesses to suspend activities by 1500 hours (3 pm)

Full activation of the National Emergency Operations Centre from 1800 hours (6 pm)

The list of Shelters to be activated at 1800 hours(6pm) today will be given at 1600 hours (4 pm).

Tropical storm conditions are expected to first reach the state of Grenada on Tuesday evening and overnight into Wednesday with moderate to strong convection and thundershowers. The disturbance is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 50 to 125 millimeters (4 to 6 inches) over the Windward Islands. Gusty winds, flash flooding and landslides are possible.

If you have not yet done so, it is a good time to ensure that all drains and water ways around your property are cleared from all obstructions and that you have in place your hurricane plan and preparedness kit.

The Agency in collaboration with the Meteorological Services will continue to monitor Tropical Storm Don and will update the public as necessary.

For addition information, please contact the National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) on 440-8390-4 & 440-0838, or email address [email protected]. NaDMA, the official source for all disaster related information in Grenada.

Oslyn Crosby, PRO – NaDMA