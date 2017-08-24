Body of Man Found in River Close to Hubble Bridge

by Donella Hosten

The family and friends of 24-year old Ian Modeste of Gouyave, St John, were plunged into mourning on Wednesday, 23 August after his lifeless body was discovered in the river close to Hubble Bridge.

Villagers stated that Modeste frequented the river to bathe and wash clothes. However, a red flag was raised when they caught site of his bucket floating and he was not around.

Modeste was said to have episodes of seizures from time to time, and some believe that he may have had a seizure at the time he was in the water, but no one was around at the time.

The Police was informed and came to the scene, where he was pronounced dead. A post mortem will be conducted soon to determine the actual cause of death.