Breaking News: 15-Year-Old Dead After Ingesting Poisonous Substance

by Donella Hosten

Police have confirmed that 15-year-old Leandra John, who resided at Grand Anse Valley, St George, has died as a result of ingesting a poisonous substance.

The teenager was rushed to the General Hospital, where she later died.

Circumstances surrounding the incident is still sketchy. However, Police investigations continue into the matter.

More information will be provided as the details unfold.