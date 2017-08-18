Grenada Campus Analysis – CAPE 2017

The T A Marryshow Community College (TAMCC) announces that it has received the 2017 Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) preliminary results from the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC).

In this regard, officials at the college are currently reviewing and analysing the performances of the candidates who sat the examinations in May-June 2017. It is to be noted that in 2017 there was an overall pass rate of 86.15% compared to 83.38% in 2016.

The CAPE 2017 Unit 1 percentage pass is 83% as compared to 79.32% in 2016. The 2017 Unit 1 CAPE Examination results have revealed that a total of 60 Grade 1 were achieved in 12 subject areas, compared to 34 Grade 1 in 9 subject areas in 2016. A Grade 1 denotes excellent performance by students. Grade 1 were obtained in the Unit 1 2017 CAPE Examinations in: Accounting (1), Applied Mathematics (3), Biology (6), Caribbean Studies (6), Chemistry (9), Communication Studies (11), Economics (1), Environmental Science (2), French (1), Law (2), Physics (7) and Pure Mathematics (11).

The best subject performances in the 2017 Unit 1 CAPE Examinations were recorded in Applied Mathematics (100% pass), Entrepreneurship (100% pass), History (100% pass), Literatures in English (100% pass), Communication Studies (96.70% pass), Environmental Science (96% pass), Physics (95.83% pass) and Sociology (90.32 % pass).

The CAPE 2017 Unit 2 percentage pass is 91.20% as compared to 89.42% in 2016. The 2017 Unit 2 CAPE Examination results have shown that 63 Grade 1 were achieved in 10 subject areas compared to 45 Grade 1 in 9 subject areas in 2016. Grade 1 in 2017 Unit 2 CAPE Examinations were obtained in Accounting (3), Applied Mathematics (2), Biology (10), Chemistry (11), Economics (3), Environmental Science (1), Law (7), Management of Business (1), Physics (11) and Pure Mathematics (14).

100% passes for the 2017 Unit 2 CAPE Examinations were recorded in 9 units, namely, Accounting, Applied Mathematics, Art & Design, Economics, Environmental Science, French, History, Literatures in English and Sociology.

The top 6 performers in 2017 Unit 1 CAPE Examinations

NAME SUBJECT GRADE Jason Phillip Accounting 1 Applied Mathematics 1 Communication Studies 1 Pure Mathematics 1 Chemistry 1 Physics 1 Brandon Alexander Biology 1 Pure Mathematics 1 Communication Studies 1 Physics 2 Chemistry 3 Toya Amada Biology 1 Communication Studies 1 Chemistry 1 Pure Mathematics 2 Blossom De Gale Biology 1 Chemistry 1 Pure Mathematics 1 Communication Studies 2 Nathan Johnson Chemistry 1 Pure Mathematics 1 Physics 1 Biology 2 Timara Bubb Chemistry 1 Biology 1 Communication Studies 1 Pure Mathematics 2

The top 6 performers in 2017 Unit 2 CAPE Examinations

NAME SUBJECT GRADE Trist’n Joseph Applied Mathematics 1 Physics 1 Pure Mathematics 1 Economics 1 Caribbean Studies 1 Kalifa Phillip Applied Mathematics 1 Chemistry 1 Physics 1 Pure Mathematics 1 Karxena Harford Biology 1 Chemistry 1 Pure Mathematics 1 Caribbean Studies 1 Renee Campbell Pure Mathematics 1 Chemistry 1 Physics 1 Biology 1 Adrian Andall Biology 1 Pure Mathematics 1 Chemistry 1 Caribbean Studies 2 Regine Mondesir Economics 1 Law 1 Caribbean Studies 1 Literatures in English 2

In 2017, the total subject entries were 975, of which 697 were by females and 278 by males. The male pass rate was 89 percent as compared to that of 85 percent for females.

A total of 377 students from the T A Marryshow Community College, including Carriacou, wrote the 2017 CAPE Examinations in 20 subject areas, compared to a total of 391 students in 19 subject areas in 2016.

Carriacou Campus Analysis – CAPE 2017

In 2017, it is to be noted that in Carriacou there was an overall pass rate of 81% while there was an overall pass rate of 84% in 2016.

100% passes in the 2017 Unit 1 CAPE Examinations were recorded in Entrepreneurship and Sociology. The CAPE 2017 Unit 1 percentage pass is 88.24% as compared to 82.86% in 2016.

100% passes were obtained in the 2017 Unit 2 CAPE Examinations in Economics and Sociology. The CAPE 2016 Unit 2 percentage pass is 71.43% percent as compared to 86% in 2016.

The best performer in 2017 Unit 1 CAPE Examinations for Carriacou is Jessmond Emmons, with a Grade 2 pass in Entrepreneurship and a Grade 4 pass in Sociology.

In 2017, the total subject entries were 31, of which 4 were by males and 27 by females. The males pass rate was 100% whereas the females pass rate was 78%. A total of 21 students from the T A Marryshow Community College (TAMCC) Carriacou Campus wrote the 2017 CAPE Examinations in 4 subject areas, compared to a total of 32 students in 7 subject areas in 2016.

Office of the Registrar

T A Marryshow Community College

17 August 2017