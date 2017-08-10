Video: Grenada to Introduce Rapid Testing for HIV and Syphilis

by Donella Hosten

To reach the vulnerable, marginalised and key populations in Grenada, the relevant authorities are embarking on a pilot programme, to provide Rapid Testing for HIV and Syphilis.

According to Dr Francis Martin, Senior Medical Officer at the Ministry of Health, responsible for the National Infectious Diseases Control Unit (NIDCU), the Rapid Testing is one of the methods used for testing for the antibodies of HIV.

It is fairly new to the region and provides a person’s results in a more timely manner than the normal testing, which requires a 2-week wait.

When asked about the importance of Rapid Testing, Dr Martin noted that “as a region, we are trying to increase the amount of testing that we do. This is also the case nationally, so most persons who are HIV positive will know their status. For this reason, the Rapid Testing has gained prominence.”

The pilot programme, which is expected to be rolled out in a few weeks, will provide the opportunity for those persons from key populations — who may be hesitant to do tests due to stigma and discrimination — to do so.

“We are piloting a programme to improve Rapid Testing at some sites that are removed from the hospital. As it is now, the labs doing testing are the major ones such as the General Hospital, Spice Isle Imaging and St Augustine’s Medical,” Dr Martin added.

He noted too that this process has not proven to be as effective when it comes to reaching the key population. Hence the decision to decentralise the testing sites and studies have shown that this is the way to go. There will be 3 additional sites, which have not been named as yet.

As a means of preparing persons to effectively and correctly administer Rapid Tests, workshops have been conducted to train and certify the necessary individuals.

Jennifer Thomas, a participant from one of the workshops, held 26-29 June, expressed her gratitude for the timeliness of the programme. She said it is important to reach those who are most at risk, including pregnant women. She believes that stigma and discrimination play a role in persons’ fear of getting tested and knowing their status. “I firmly believe that people are people and must be treated as such.”

The process of validating the Rapid Test kits which will be used in conjunction with the Caribbean Med Life Foundation has begun, to test HIV and Syphilis together.

Internationally, donor funding is decreasing, and countries are expected to invest more into their own healthcare these days. Dr Martin said that fortunately, presently the current Global Fund that we have is able to provide some testing kits, and the Ministry of Health has begun the process of restructuring their funding in order to have more budgetary allocations for HIV response. “In so doing, funding for the HIV rapid tests will be part of that mechanism,” therefore, within a year or so, they should be able to provide their own funding.

NIDCU will also be partnering with organisations such as GrenCHAP and the Grenada Planned Parenthood Association (GPPA) for the programme, and Dr Martin believes that ‘everybody is going to benefit from this once we start rolling it out.’