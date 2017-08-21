Henley & Partners Media Statement

London, 21 August 2017: Henley & Partners wishes to place on record that the allegations made against the firm in a recent blogpost about Caribbean diplomatic passports by the convicted criminal and now self-proclaimed “financial crime expert” Kenneth Rijock are completely without truth or foundation.

Mr Rijock, who by his own admission has served time in a federal prison for money laundering and has several consumer complaints against him for false reporting, wrongly claims in a seriously defamatory manner that Henley & Partners was involved in an attempt by a businessman to secure a Grenadian diplomatic passport. This is simply not true and we reject every aspect of this fake story, republished without question or interrogation by Caribbean News Now.

The ‘wire transfer’ document relied on in the fabricated story is clearly bogus – we do not bank with Wells Fargo and have no account in the name cited anywhere. We have referred the entire matter to our legal advisors and to cyber intelligence specialists.

Henley & Partners has distinguished itself as the global leader in residence and citizenship planning, and has been a trusted advisor to both private clients and governments across the world for more than 20 years. We remain committed to working closely with all stakeholders to ensure that the highest levels of due diligence, professionalism and international best practice are applied in our industry.

About Henley & Partners

Henley & Partners is the global leader in residence and citizenship planning. Each year, hundreds of wealthy individuals, families and their advisors rely on its expertise and experience in this area. The firm’s highly qualified professionals work together as one team in over 25 offices worldwide. The concept of residence and citizenship planning was created by Henley & Partners in the 1990s.

As globalisation has expanded, residence and citizenship have become topics of significant interest among the increasing number of internationally mobile entrepreneurs and investors whom we proudly serve every day.