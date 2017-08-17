Low Pressure System to Produce Showers and Thundershowers

The National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) with the technical assistance of the Meteorological Office at the Maurice Bishop International Airport are monitoring a low-pressure system located about 550 miles east of the Lesser Antilles.

The system is producing showers and thunderstorms which are showing signs of becoming better organised. Environmental conditions appear generally conducive for development of the system while it moves westward across the tropical Atlantic Ocean and across the Windward Islands into the Caribbean Sea on Friday.

Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique can expect overcast conditions with heavy showers and thunder showers from tonight 17 August into Friday, 18 August.

Residents in flood prone areas are asked to take the necessary precautions.

This system has the potential to develop into a tropical depression within the next 48 hours. The next update will be at 12 noon today.

For additional information, please contact NaDMA on 440-8390-4 & 440-0838, or email: [email protected]. NaDMA, the official source for all disaster related information in Grenada.

Oslyn Crosby

PRO, NaDMA

533-0766