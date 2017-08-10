Panorama to Be Held at the National Stadium

by Linda Straker

Eight bands will compete during Panorama 2017 at the Rawle Lewis/Junior Murray Stand of the National Stadium on Saturday, 12 August. The show commences at 8 pm.

The order of appearance:

Florida All Stars Pan Oasia Grand Roy Pan Angels Republic Bank Angel Harps Pan Lovers Coyaba New Dimension Rainbow All Stars FLOW Commancheros

For more information, please contact Wendy Tamar-Crosby at 409-3183.