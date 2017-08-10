Panorama to Be Held at the National Stadium

by Linda Straker

Eight bands will compete during Panorama 2017 at the Rawle Lewis/Junior Murray Stand of the National Stadium on Saturday, 12 August. The show commences at 8 pm.

The order of appearance:

  1. Florida All Stars
  2. Pan Oasia
  3. Grand Roy Pan Angels
  4. Republic Bank Angel Harps
  5. Pan Lovers
  6. Coyaba New Dimension
  7. Rainbow All Stars
  8. FLOW Commancheros

For more information, please contact Wendy Tamar-Crosby at 409-3183.

