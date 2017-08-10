[pro_ad_display_adzone id=19583] [pro_ad_display_adzone id=33816]
Panorama to Be Held at the National Stadium
by Linda Straker
Eight bands will compete during Panorama 2017 at the Rawle Lewis/Junior Murray Stand of the National Stadium on Saturday, 12 August. The show commences at 8 pm.
The order of appearance:
- Florida All Stars
- Pan Oasia
- Grand Roy Pan Angels
- Republic Bank Angel Harps
- Pan Lovers
- Coyaba New Dimension
- Rainbow All Stars
- FLOW Commancheros
For more information, please contact Wendy Tamar-Crosby at 409-3183.
comments
error: Content © NOW Grenada
Comment with your Email or Facebook login: