Pure Grenada Rated Among Top Southern Caribbean Cruise Destination

The leading cruise review site has recognised Pure Grenada, Spice of the Caribbean as one of the top 5 Southern Caribbean destinations for cruises.

CruiseCritic.com recently announced the winners of its 2nd annual Cruisers’ Choice Destination Awards based entirely on consumer ratings submitted to the website for trips within the last year. The awards name the top cruise destinations across 15 regions worldwide.

Cruise Critic boasts the world’s largest online cruise community, with more than 350,000 cruise reviews, covering approximately 500 cruise ships and over 300 worldwide ports. About Pure Grenada, one consumer wrote, “Very nice island. Enjoyed walking around the downtown area,” while another commented, “Beautiful port, took the water taxi to the beach with a number of our family members.”

Speaking of the awards this year, Senior Executive Editor of Cruise Critic Colleen McDaniel explained, “Itineraries are incredibly important to today’s cruisers who are more focused than ever on where they’re going and what they can do while they’re there. Cruise lines have focused on expanding their offerings to quench that thirst for exploration – and this year’s list of winning destinations shows the wide array of adventures cruising offers.”

Ahead, of the upcoming cruise season, Pure Grenada is already buzzing with a number of new onshore excursions to cater to every taste. These attractions include culinary tours that introduce visitors to Grenada’s world-famous spices, hiking tours to some of Grenada’s breathtaking ridges in the north and the Grenada High Wire Canopy obstacle course set in our mystic rain forest. ‘Bean To Bar’ chocolate tours, pristine white sandy beaches, gorgeous waterfalls, underwater adventures and much more are there to be enjoyed.

CEO of the Grenada Tourism Authority Patricia Maher says the award is a testament to Pure Grenada’s popularity. She further stated, “The GTA has been working closely with the Florida Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA), major cruise lines, the Ministry of Tourism and key local stakeholders to improve product offerings and keep Pure Grenada top of mind when planning itineraries.”

