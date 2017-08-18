Spicemas 2017 Competition Results
JUNIOR PANORAMA

  1. Republic Bank Angel Harps
  2. Coyaba Juniors Steel Orchestra
  3. Flow Commancheros
  4. Pan Wizards
  5. Florida All Stars
  6. Pan Ossia
  7. Grand Roy Pan Wizards
  8. Melody Warriors

 

TRADITIONAL MAS FESTIVAL

  1. Unleash
  2. House of Justice
  3. Coast Guard Vieuxcorp
  4. Hermitage Shortknee
  5. Coast Guard Rebels
  6. Tribal Warriors

 

TRADITIONAL MAS PAGEANT

  1. House of Justice
  2. Hermitage Shortknee
  3. Demonic Angel
  4. Mt Rich Shortknee
  5. Coast Guard Rebels
  6. Julien Fedon
  7. Tivoli Shortknee

 

TRADITIONAL OTHER: PAGEANT

  1. Invaders Apache
  2. Telescope Apache
  3. Cultural Maypole

 

TRADITIONAL MAS: BAND OF THE YEAR

  1. House of Justice
  2. Hermitage Shortknee
  3. Coast Guard Rebels
  4. Demonic Angels
  5. Waterloo Veteran Shortknee
  6. Mt. Rich Shortknee
  7. Tivoli Shortknee
  8. Julien Fedon Foot Soldiers
  9. Telescope Shortknee
  10. Telescope Apache
  11. Invaders Apache Band
  12. The Cultural Maypole

 

INDIVIDUAL OLE MAS WINNER

  1. Glenroy Steele

 

JAB JAB BAND OF THE YEAR

  1. The Real Jab Jab

 

JAB JAB BAND COLOURED

  1. Carib

 

CCF QUEEN OF THE BAND

  1. Rainbow City Mas Promoters
  2. AJ & Associates
  3. Helen Marie and Associates
  4. Lazarus and Associates
  5. Ignite

 

CCF KING OF THE BAND

  1. Rainbow City Mas Promoters
  2. Helen Marie and Associates
  3. Lazarus and Associates
  4. Francis Redhead
  5. Ignite

 

CCF BAND OF THE YEAR

  1. Rainbow City Mas Promoters
  2. Helen Marie & Associates
  3. Ignite
  4. AJ & Associates
  5. Lazarus Antoine and Associates

 

CCF SHORTKNEE

  1. Hermitage
  2. Waterloo
  3. Young House of Justice

 

CCF OTHER

  1. Demonic Angels

 

CCF INDIVIDUAL

  1. AJ & Associates

 

KIND OF THE BAND FANCY MAS

  1. Helen Marie & Associates
  2. Rainbow City Mas Promoters
  3. Andre Garvey & Associates
  4. RKD & Associates
  5. Lazarus Antoine & Associates
  6. AJ & Associates

 

QUEEN OF THE BAND FANCY MAS

  1. Helen Marie & Associates
  2. RKD & Associates
  3. Andre Garvey & Associates
  4. Rainbow City Mas Promoters
  5. AJ & Associates
  6. Lazarus Antoine & Associates

 

BAND OF THE YEAR FANCY MAS

  1. Rainbow City Mas Promoters
  2. Helen Marie & Associates
  3. Andre Garvey & Associates
  4. RKD & Associates
  5. AJ & Associates

 

CARNIVAL QUEEN

  1. Tamaya Munroe
  2. Rehanna Warren
  3. Tiffany Evans
  4. Zahne Matthew
  5. Oshnen Mathurine
  6. Ariel Gorden
  7. Donette Peters

 

DIMANCHE GRAS

  1. Kelly Clyne
  2. Finley Jeffrey
  3. Sean Niles
  4. Sheldon Douglas
  5. Brendon McKie
  6. Jermaine Simon
  7. Micah Joseph
  8. Edison Francis
  9. Laura Lisa Richardson
  10. Jason Joseph
  11. Stanzie Matthew

 

GROOVY MONARCH

  1. Shodell Amada
  2. Wrenroy Ogiste
  3. Shem Bernard
  4. Marcus James
  5. Kirton Roberts
  6. Mandella McDonald
  7. Valene Nedd
  8. Micah Joseph
  9. Brendon McKie
  10. Damion La Pompe
  11. Patrick Dickson
  12. Kelvin Celestine
  13. Finley Jeffery
  14. Mishael Williams

 

SOCA MONARCH

  1. Jalon Olive
  2. Dingaan Henry and Neilon Williams
  3. Kellon Ogiste and Kelson Ogiste
  4. Elimus Gilbert
  5. Shondell Amada
  6. Kevon Francis
  7. Jarvis Cuffie
  8. Finley Jeffery
  9. Sherwin Paul
  10. Andrew Phillip
  11. Brendon McKie
  12. Kenton Ashton
  13. Rawle Thomas
  14. Keron Noel
  15. Jason Phillips and Prince Andrew
  16. Keishon Hazzard
  17. Sheldon Douglas

 

MONDAY NIGHT MAS

1. Grenada Breweries
2. Just For Fun – Waggy T
3. King Black
4. Amazing Colours

 

ROAD MARCH

Dingaan Henry and Neilon Williams

 

Spicemas Corporation

