Spicemas 2017 Competition Results
JUNIOR PANORAMA
- Republic Bank Angel Harps
- Coyaba Juniors Steel Orchestra
- Flow Commancheros
- Pan Wizards
- Florida All Stars
- Pan Ossia
- Grand Roy Pan Wizards
- Melody Warriors
TRADITIONAL MAS FESTIVAL
- Unleash
- House of Justice
- Coast Guard Vieuxcorp
- Hermitage Shortknee
- Coast Guard Rebels
- Tribal Warriors
TRADITIONAL MAS PAGEANT
- House of Justice
- Hermitage Shortknee
- Demonic Angel
- Mt Rich Shortknee
- Coast Guard Rebels
- Julien Fedon
- Tivoli Shortknee
TRADITIONAL OTHER: PAGEANT
- Invaders Apache
- Telescope Apache
- Cultural Maypole
TRADITIONAL MAS: BAND OF THE YEAR
- House of Justice
- Hermitage Shortknee
- Coast Guard Rebels
- Demonic Angels
- Waterloo Veteran Shortknee
- Mt. Rich Shortknee
- Tivoli Shortknee
- Julien Fedon Foot Soldiers
- Telescope Shortknee
- Telescope Apache
- Invaders Apache Band
- The Cultural Maypole
INDIVIDUAL OLE MAS WINNER
- Glenroy Steele
JAB JAB BAND OF THE YEAR
- The Real Jab Jab
JAB JAB BAND COLOURED
- Carib
CCF QUEEN OF THE BAND
- Rainbow City Mas Promoters
- AJ & Associates
- Helen Marie and Associates
- Lazarus and Associates
- Ignite
CCF KING OF THE BAND
- Rainbow City Mas Promoters
- Helen Marie and Associates
- Lazarus and Associates
- Francis Redhead
- Ignite
CCF BAND OF THE YEAR
- Rainbow City Mas Promoters
- Helen Marie & Associates
- Ignite
- AJ & Associates
- Lazarus Antoine and Associates
CCF SHORTKNEE
- Hermitage
- Waterloo
- Young House of Justice
CCF OTHER
- Demonic Angels
CCF INDIVIDUAL
- AJ & Associates
KIND OF THE BAND FANCY MAS
- Helen Marie & Associates
- Rainbow City Mas Promoters
- Andre Garvey & Associates
- RKD & Associates
- Lazarus Antoine & Associates
- AJ & Associates
QUEEN OF THE BAND FANCY MAS
- Helen Marie & Associates
- RKD & Associates
- Andre Garvey & Associates
- Rainbow City Mas Promoters
- AJ & Associates
- Lazarus Antoine & Associates
BAND OF THE YEAR FANCY MAS
- Rainbow City Mas Promoters
- Helen Marie & Associates
- Andre Garvey & Associates
- RKD & Associates
- AJ & Associates
CARNIVAL QUEEN
- Tamaya Munroe
- Rehanna Warren
- Tiffany Evans
- Zahne Matthew
- Oshnen Mathurine
- Ariel Gorden
- Donette Peters
DIMANCHE GRAS
- Kelly Clyne
- Finley Jeffrey
- Sean Niles
- Sheldon Douglas
- Brendon McKie
- Jermaine Simon
- Micah Joseph
- Edison Francis
- Laura Lisa Richardson
- Jason Joseph
- Stanzie Matthew
GROOVY MONARCH
- Shodell Amada
- Wrenroy Ogiste
- Shem Bernard
- Marcus James
- Kirton Roberts
- Mandella McDonald
- Valene Nedd
- Micah Joseph
- Brendon McKie
- Damion La Pompe
- Patrick Dickson
- Kelvin Celestine
- Finley Jeffery
- Mishael Williams
SOCA MONARCH
- Jalon Olive
- Dingaan Henry and Neilon Williams
- Kellon Ogiste and Kelson Ogiste
- Elimus Gilbert
- Shondell Amada
- Kevon Francis
- Jarvis Cuffie
- Finley Jeffery
- Sherwin Paul
- Andrew Phillip
- Brendon McKie
- Kenton Ashton
- Rawle Thomas
- Keron Noel
- Jason Phillips and Prince Andrew
- Keishon Hazzard
- Sheldon Douglas
MONDAY NIGHT MAS
1. Grenada Breweries
2. Just For Fun – Waggy T
3. King Black
4. Amazing Colours
ROAD MARCH
Dingaan Henry and Neilon Williams
Spicemas Corporation
