TAMCC: Campus Orientation Notice

The TA Marryshow Community College (TAMCC) advises there will be NO SCHOOL for students on Wednesday, 30 August 2017. Classes will commence on Thursday, 31 August 2017.

Tanteen Campus Orientation will follow all day events on Monday 28 August and Tuesday, 29 August from 10 am to 4 pm daily. Mirabeau, Carriacou and St Patrick Campus Orientation will be shared at a later date.

The following schedule indicates the location for each school and their programmes on the specified dates. Please walk with your lunch and water.