TAMCC: Campus Orientation Notice

The TA Marryshow Community College (TAMCC) advises there will be NO SCHOOL for students on Wednesday, 30 August 2017. Classes will commence on Thursday, 31 August 2017.
Tanteen Campus Orientation will follow all day events on Monday 28 August and Tuesday, 29 August from 10 am to 4 pm daily. Mirabeau, Carriacou and St Patrick Campus Orientation will be shared at a later date.
The following schedule indicates the location for each school and their programmes on the specified dates. Please walk with your lunch and water.
|
School
|Programme
|
Venue
|
Monday, 28 August 2017 from 10 am
|
School of Arts, Science and Professional Studies (SASPS)
Tanteen Campus
|Natural Science, General Agriculture and Physical Education
|
Teacher Education
Department
|Business, General Studies, Psychology and Office Administration
|Student Centre
|Social Science, English, Modern Languages, Arts & Humanities
|Hospitality
|
Tuesday, 29 August 2017 from 10 am
|School of Continuing Education (SCE) Tanteen Campus
|All Programmes
|Hospitality
|School of Applied Arts and Technology (SAAT)
|Culinary Arts, Hospitality Studies, Food and Beverage Management, Nutrition and Dietetics
|Teacher Education Department
|Building Technology, Electrical Technology, Electronic Technology, HVAC and Information Technology
|Student Centre
