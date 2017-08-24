TAMCC: Campus Orientation Notice

The TA Marryshow Community College (TAMCC) advises there will be NO SCHOOL for students on Wednesday, 30 August 2017. Classes will commence on Thursday, 31 August 2017.

Tanteen Campus Orientation will follow all day events on Monday 28 August and Tuesday, 29 August from 10 am to 4 pm daily. Mirabeau, Carriacou and St Patrick Campus Orientation will be shared at a later date.

The following schedule indicates the location for each school and their programmes on the specified dates. Please walk with your lunch and water.

School

 Programme

Venue

Monday, 28 August 2017 from 10 am

School of Arts, Science and Professional Studies (SASPS)

Tanteen Campus

 Natural Science, General Agriculture and Physical Education

Teacher Education

Department
Business, General Studies, Psychology and Office Administration Student Centre
Social Science, English, Modern Languages, Arts & Humanities Hospitality

Tuesday, 29 August 2017 from 10 am
School of Continuing Education (SCE) Tanteen Campus All Programmes Hospitality
School of Applied Arts and Technology (SAAT) Culinary Arts, Hospitality Studies, Food and Beverage Management, Nutrition and Dietetics Teacher Education Department
Building Technology, Electrical Technology, Electronic Technology, HVAC and Information Technology Student Centre

