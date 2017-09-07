Embassy of Grenada in Cuba: Update on the Safety of Grenadian Students in Cuba

The Embassy of Grenada in Cuba advises that we have been in contact with all universities and our students. Ambassador Claris Charles has been in touch with the Prime Minister and the Minister for Education in Grenada.

Thus far, our students have been advised on storing water and other hurricane preparedness activities.

Some students have already been moved to buildings that are safer and we are will remain in constant contact with them. The embassy also has a contingency plan in place to relocate our students in case they are unable to be housed in their universities for a period of time.

We are asking all to keep us in your prayers since nothing is mightier than the power of our united prayers.

In the meantime, be assured that your embassy will do everything possible, working along with the relevant authorities in Cuba and Grenada to ensure the safety of all the students who have been placed in our care.