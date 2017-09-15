GOC & GASA Provide Advanced Coach Training in Swimming

The Grenada Amateur Swimming Association (GASA) through the Grenada Olympic Committee (GOC), Olympic Solidarity programme, have solidified an International Coaching Course scholarship through the 2017 Programme for Olympic Scholarships for coaches.

Ronald Charles, departed Grenada on 14 September 2017 for Budapest, Hungary where he is scheduled to participate in a 3-month intense training programme at the University of Physical Education from 18 September to 8 December. Charles, a multidisciplinary coach with experience and training in football, volleyball and swimming has already attained FINA Level 1 Coach certification in swimming. This extensive training will allow him to further specialise and develop his swimming coach training development.

The skill level of swimming and success of Grenada’s swimmers has grown significantly over the past 5 years. GASA, the umbrella organisation for swimming in Grenada in collaboration with the numerous swim clubs in Grenada have worked assiduously to continue to grow and develop the sport. This training opportunity will provide a significant boost to the level of coaching available in Grenada. As the number of participants increase in the sport it is equally important that we have certified and trained coaches who can work with our athletes to their full potential.

GASA is appreciative of the support provided through the Grenada Olympic Committee and the Olympic Solidarity programme that makes it possible to benefit from these opportunities.