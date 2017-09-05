NaDMA: Hurricane Irma Affecting the Sea

The National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) with the technical assistance of the Meteorological Office at the Maurice Bishop International Airport (MBIA) are monitoring the increased sea swells being experienced along our coastlines.

According to forecasters at the meteorological office, the swells are as a result of Hurricane Irma, creating 8-11 feet north-easterly swells, coinciding with high tides resulting in encroachment in low lying areas.

As a result, a marine advisory remains in effect for Grenada and its dependencies.

For additional information, please contact NaDMA on 440-8390-4 & 440-0838, or email: [email protected] and [email protected].

