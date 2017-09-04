Stolen Toyota RAV 4

Police are seeking the assistance of the general public in locating a silver and white 2-door (1990) Toyota RAV 4 registration number PAD 799 which was removed from Mt Toute, St George on Saturday, 2 September 2017 and was last seen about 11:30 pm on Friday, 1 September 2017.

Anyone seeing this vehicle or has any information on its whereabout is asked to contact South S. George Police Station at 444 4454; police emergency at 911; police hotline at 444 1958; CID at 440 3921 or the nearest police station.

Office of the Commissioner of Police