Fireworks Included in New Features to Rotary’s Carols by Candlelight 2017

Two new features would join the already wide array of offerings at the much-anticipated Rotary’s Carols by Candlelight to be held at Rotary Park on Quarantine Point on Sunday, 3 December.

The event has become known for the Monica Benoit Christmas Wonderland of Lights, Roasting S’mores, Santa with gifts for children, photo booth, specialty foods, and a covered lounge with full bar, wine bar and specialty drinks.

Added this year would be a children’s lounge with bar, a Holiday Boutique and fireworks to light up the skies at the end of the evening.

This year will also see not one, but two concerts! The Classic Christmas concert at 6:30 pm features traditional carols and sing-along, and classical selections with a chorale and chamber orchestra. Included will be excerpts from The Nutcracker Ballet performed by Conception Dancers on the Sunshine Promotions stage.

The Contemporary Concert carded to start just after 8 pm, will feature Soul Deep band accompanying several well-known Grenada circuit singers. The cast of singers includes Jenny J, Jeverson Ramirez, Thamara St Bernard, Tammy Baldeo, Rita Augustine, Kamala Stephen, Jadey Bissessar, Johnathan Francis and newcomer to public appearances, Hope Williams. Some of the acts will be joined by back-up singers Prisca Blackett, Danielle James, Zorina Andall and Melissa Jules.

Special traffic arrangements are in place to accommodate motorists and there will be a park-and-ride system implemented at Morne Rouge for getting patrons to and from the event.

Rotary Club of Grenada