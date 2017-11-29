Grenada Tourism Authority Launches Tourism Awareness Campaign

The Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) is reviving the mantra, ‘Tourism is Everybody’s Business’ with the launch of its Tourism Awareness Campaign (TAC).

The programme was launched on Thursday, 23 November at the GTA headquarters and attended by Minister for Tourism, Civil Aviation and Culture Hon. Dr Clarice Modeste-Curwen, partners and members of the media. The Tourism Awareness Campaign (TAC) is a multi-pronged programme aimed at raising practical awareness of the industry and the role citizens can play in developing and sustaining the sector.

Spearheading the campaign was GTA Product Development Manager Kirl Hoschtialek who described the launch as a momentous occasion. She provided an overview of TAC, which includes audio messages, video ads, thought-provoking creative displays, memorabilia as well as a microsite that brings all the elements together in a comprehensive summary. This microsite can be accessed by visiting www.puregrenada.com/tacampaign.

The videos address careers in tourism as well as preserving the environment while the creative displays utilise the design of the Snapchat filter as an innovative way of bringing across messages of sustainability to viewers.

Speaking about the audio messages for the campaign Hoschtialek said, “They focus on key issues in tourism namely; customer service, hospitality, anti-harassment and the importance of the sector. Each message also reminds us that tourism is indeed everybody’s business.” Hoschtialek also thanked the partners that have come on board with the GTA thus far for the campaign. They are the Nature Conservancy, the Royal Grenada Police Force, Ariza Credit Union, the Grenada Hotel and Tourism Association and the Grenada Airports Authority. Opportunities will be explored with these partners for deeper collaboration for community and national initiatives.

Chief Executive Officer of the GTA Patricia Maher said the campaign would act as a link between the benefits of the industry and people; both important factors. She said, “Tourism contributes 25% in total to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). When more people sell tours, craft, spices, fruits, vegetables and rooms, everybody gets something from tourism; tourism is everybody’s business.”

Minister of Tourism Hon. Dr Clarice Modeste Curwen was very passionate in her delivery at the launch. She pointed out that without people there is no tourism; therefore, the people must be motivated to make their contribution to the industry. Her main thrust was to urge citizens to make simple changes in their lifestyle that would lead to a healthier environment. She said, “You can support businesses that invest in biodegradable food packaging, eliminate the use of plastic bags in your daily lives or clean up and beautify your surroundings.”

Following the launch, all messages will be shared via the media. In the long term, the campaign will keep evolving and move to the next level with new messages, strategic partnerships and competitions. With every Grenadian aware of the importance and benefits of Tourism in the lives of the people of Grenada, Carriacou and Petit Martinique, the whole country will prosper.

Grenada Tourism Authority