Higher Gas Prices for November 2017

The public is informed that effective Saturday, 18 November 2017, the retail prices of petroleum products (Gasoline, Diesel, Kerosene and LPG Cooking Gas) in the State of Grenada will be as in the tables below.

The new retail prices are computed based on the average FOB costs: that is; (Ex-refinery prices), for the period 16 October to 14 November 2017. Consumers are encouraged to immediately notify the Price Control/Consumer Affairs Unit in the Ministry of Finance of any instance of overpricing at telephone number 440-1369.

GRENADA



Products Old Price New Price Gasoline $14.47/IG $14.93/IG Diesel $13.53/IG $13.96/IG Kerosene $8.06/IG $8.30/IG LPG (Cooking Gas) 20 lb Cylinder $40.00 $40.00 100 lb Cylinder $199.60 $203.25 Bulk $2.10/lb $2.10/lb Petrocaribe’s LPG 20 lb Cylinder $37.00 $37.00

CARRIACOU



Products Old Price New Price Gasoline $14.65/IG $15.12/IG Diesel $13.71/IG $14.14/IG Kerosene $8.25/IG $8.49/IG LPG (Cooking Gas) 20 lb Cylinder $49.00 $49.00 100 lb Cylinder $224.40 $226.25 Bulk $2.10/lb $2.10/lb Petrocaribe’s LPG 20 lb Cylinder $46.00 $46.00

PETITE MARTINIQUE



Products Old Price New Price Gasoline $9.15/IG $9.62/IG Diesel $8.21/IG $8.64/IG Kerosene $8.25/IG $8.49/IG LPG (Cooking Gas) 20 lb Cylinder $49.00 $49.00 100 lb Cylinder $222.60 $226.25 Bulk $2.10/lb $2.10/lb Petrocaribe’s LPG 20 lb Cylinder $46.00 $46.00

Ministry of Finance