Artificial Reef Project Launches 4 More Pyramids

by Donella Hosten

On Thursday, 30 November 2017, as part of the Grand Anse Artificial Reef Project, 4 concrete pyramids were launched and submerged into the water just outside of Dive Grenada on Grand Anse Beach.

4 years ago, Phil Saye, owner and co-director of Dive Grenada, started the Grand Anse Artificial Reef Project, to help increase the biomass and biodiversity of the fish and coral reefs in the Grand Anse Marine Protected Area (MPA).

Since its inception in 2013, there have been 21 concrete structures placed just about 100 yards off the shore. According to Saye, “3 months after the initial pyramids being put in, we were amazed at how much marine life and creatures that actually came onto the pyramids.” There are now 25 concrete pyramids underwater.

According to Saye, this project is being done in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment. He also believes that the project is very important as it serves to educate the nation’s children about the importance of coral reefs in Grenada. “We as a company have pledged $100,000 over 10 years to keep the project going for the marine conservation and also the education of the children in Grenada.”

Also present at the launch was Hon Alvin DaBreo, Minister for Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment. He expressed appreciation to Saye and his team for the initiative taken with the project, and stated that the ministry is in full support. Additionally, he reiterated the importance of the educational aspect of the project, which teaches the value of coral reefs and the need for persons to be climate resilient.