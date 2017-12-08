Fiscal Responsibility Oversight Committee Releases 2016 Annual Report

The Fiscal Responsibility Oversight Committee (FROC), in accordance with the Fiscal Responsibility Act (FRA) No 29 of 2015, presents its FROC 2016 Annual Report, which was laid before Parliament on 27 November 2017.

The objectives of the FRA are to establish a transparent and accountable rule-based fiscal responsibility framework in Grenada, to guide and anchor fiscal policy during the budget process, to ensure that government finances are sustainable over the short, medium and long-term consistent with a sustainable level of debt, and for related matters.

Fiscal Responsibility Oversight Committee