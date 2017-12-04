GCF’s National Cultural Awards Winners

The Grenada Cultural Foundation National Cultural Awards ceremony was held on Saturday, 2 December 2017.
The Grenada Cultural Foundation (GCF) spearheaded the initiative to honour some of the iconic and patriotic cultural practitioners who have been contributing to the rich cultural heritage of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique.
The 6-member selection committee consisted of Hugh Dolland, Colin Dowe, Marlene Neptune and 3 GCF board members: Elvis Morain, James Stafford and Royden Beharry.
Following are the winners:
|Music
|Producer
|Instrument
|Live Band
|Steelband
|Don Charles
|Mary Fletcher
|Moss International
|Angel Harps
|Drama
|Theatre Group
|Actor
|Actress
|Family Theatre
|Wayne Bubb
|Agatha Alexis
|Dance
|Folk
|Modern Creative
|Veni Vwai La Grenade
|Conception Dance Theatre Company
|Visual Arts
|Art
|Photography
|Video
|Gordon de La Mothe
|Joe Sylvester
|Gentle Benjamin
|Carnival
|Mas Band
|Mas Producer
|Commancheros & Associates
|Dorothy Paterson
|Vocals
|Calypso
|Soca
|Groovy
|Contemporary
|Edson ‘Ajamu’ Mitchell
|Wilt ‘Tallpree’ Cambridge
|Finbar ‘Shortpree’ Andrew
|Jeverson Ramirez
|Prime Minister’s
|Winston Fleary
|Young Practitioner
|Teddon ‘Teddy Rhymez’ Mark
Grenada Cultural Foundation
