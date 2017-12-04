GCF’s National Cultural Awards Winners
Grenada Cultural Foundation logo

The Grenada Cultural Foundation National Cultural Awards ceremony was held on Saturday, 2 December 2017.

The Grenada Cultural Foundation (GCF) spearheaded the initiative to honour some of the iconic and patriotic cultural practitioners who have been contributing to the rich cultural heritage of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

The 6-member selection committee consisted of Hugh Dolland, Colin Dowe, Marlene Neptune and 3 GCF board members: Elvis Morain, James Stafford and Royden Beharry.

Following are the winners:

Music Producer Instrument Live Band Steelband
Don Charles Mary Fletcher Moss International Angel Harps
Drama Theatre Group Actor  Actress
Family Theatre Wayne Bubb Agatha Alexis
Dance Folk  Modern Creative
Veni Vwai La Grenade Conception Dance Theatre Company
Visual Arts Art Photography Video
Gordon de La Mothe Joe Sylvester Gentle Benjamin
Carnival Mas Band Mas Producer
Commancheros & Associates Dorothy Paterson
Vocals Calypso Soca Groovy Contemporary
Edson ‘Ajamu’ Mitchell Wilt ‘Tallpree’ Cambridge Finbar ‘Shortpree’ Andrew Jeverson Ramirez
Prime Minister’s
Winston Fleary
Young Practitioner
 Teddon ‘Teddy Rhymez’ Mark

Grenada Cultural Foundation

More from NOW Grenada

Comment with your Email or Facebook login:

avatar
wpDiscuz

comments