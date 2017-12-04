GCF’s National Cultural Awards Winners

The Grenada Cultural Foundation National Cultural Awards ceremony was held on Saturday, 2 December 2017.

The Grenada Cultural Foundation (GCF) spearheaded the initiative to honour some of the iconic and patriotic cultural practitioners who have been contributing to the rich cultural heritage of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

The 6-member selection committee consisted of Hugh Dolland, Colin Dowe, Marlene Neptune and 3 GCF board members: Elvis Morain, James Stafford and Royden Beharry.

Following are the winners:

Music Producer Instrument Live Band Steelband Don Charles Mary Fletcher Moss International Angel Harps Drama Theatre Group Actor Actress Family Theatre Wayne Bubb Agatha Alexis Dance Folk Modern Creative Veni Vwai La Grenade Conception Dance Theatre Company Visual Arts Art Photography Video Gordon de La Mothe Joe Sylvester Gentle Benjamin Carnival Mas Band Mas Producer Commancheros & Associates Dorothy Paterson Vocals Calypso Soca Groovy Contemporary Edson ‘Ajamu’ Mitchell Wilt ‘Tallpree’ Cambridge Finbar ‘Shortpree’ Andrew Jeverson Ramirez Prime Minister’s Winston Fleary Young Practitioner Teddon ‘Teddy Rhymez’ Mark

