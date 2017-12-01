Grenada Bar Association Holds Annual Law Week

The Grenada Bar Association will hold its Annual Law Week from 3 – 8 December under the theme ‘Celebrating the past, Embracing the Future of a Legal Sector That Is Responsive to Society.’

Law week begins on Sunday 3, December with a church service at the St George’s Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception from 8 am. This will be followed by shared camaraderie with local breakfast at Old Trafford Playing Field in St George’s provided by Breakfasts R Us.

During Law Week there will be pro bono days during which the Bar Association will collaborate with Legal Aid and Counselling Clinic (LACC) at the LACC Building St John Street, St George’s to give free advice to citizens from 4 -8 of December.

On Tuesday, the association will make a contribution to the Grenada Kidney Foundation. On Wednesday 6 they will make the Annual Visit to Her Majesty’s Prisons.

Another highlight of the week will be a Public Panel Discussion at Norton Hall, Church Street on Wednesday 6, December at 4:15pm on the topic ‘How would the Abolition of Flogging in the law, Decriminalisation of Marijuana and the Rehabilitation of offenders impact Grenada’s juvenile and criminal justice systems and wider society.’

Panelists include Anselmn Clouden, Melisse Ogilvie, Jerry Edwin, Richie Maitland and Senator Peter David.

Thursday brings the Annual Law Moot, a trial simulation by TAMCC’s Second Year Law Students. His Lordship Justice Raulston Glasgow will preside at the High Court No 2 on The Carenage, at 3:00 pm Many lawyers are investing their time and training skills as well to make the week a great success

The week will end on Friday 8 with a social event which will wind down the week’s activities. For further information email: grenadabarassociation@gmail.com or call 4054349.