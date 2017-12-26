Grenada Votes Against USA to Make Jerusalem Capital of Israel

by Linda Straker

Grenada was among 128 United Nations members which voted against the USA in a resolution at the United Nations (UN) General Assembly last week that makes the decision by the Trump Administration ‘null and void’ in declaring Jerusalem the capital of Israel.

Nine other countries along with the USA voted in favour while 35 UN members abstained or were not present to the vote on the resolution which was the main agenda item for the Special Emergency meeting.

The vote came after US Ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley issued a direct threat, saying that the US will think twice about funding the world body if it voted to condemn Trump’s decision.

“The United States will remember this day in which it was singled out for attack in this assembly,” Haley said. “We will remember it when we are called upon to once again make the world’s largest contribution to the UN and when other member nations ask Washington to pay even more and to use our influence for their benefit.”

Haley said the US will put its embassy in Jerusalem regardless of the vote. “This vote will make a difference in how Americans look at the UN,” she said. “And this vote will be remembered.”

Haley’s remarks followed a threat from President Donald Trump himself, who threatened to cut aid to those who voted against the USA announcement. “We’re watching those votes,” the president said. “Let them vote against us, we’ll save a lot. We don’t care.”

Though Grenada through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is yet to issue an official statement on the way it voted on the Jerusalem resolution, the voting pattern was not different to the 2012 vote during which time the UN voted to recognise Palestine as an observer state in the General Assembly. This was essentially a recognition of Palestinian statehood. Palestine cannot become a UN Member State, because all 5 members of the Security Council must agree on new members, and the USA would veto. The General Assembly made Palestine an Observer State.