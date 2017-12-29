RGPF: Minimal Reports for Christmas 2017

The Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) is reporting a holiday period that was low on reported crimes.

During the period 23 December to midnight 26 December 2017 there were 12 reported crimes; 3 were reports of housebreaking; 2 reports each of burglary, housebreaking and stealing, stealing and causing harm and 1 report of a sexual nature.

During the same reporting period, there was progress in 10 cases which resulted in the arrest of 4 persons for causing harm; 2 persons for possession of a controlled drug, while 1 person each was arrested for possession of counterfeit coins, stealing from a dwelling house, wounding and damage to property.

Otherwise, 51 road accidents were reported; 50 of which were minor. The lone serious road accident was recorded in Hillsborough, Carriacou on 25 December which resulted in the hospitalisation of a motorcyclist, who is currently warded at the St George’s General Hospital.

Four reports of fire were recorded; 2 of which occurred on 26 December and included a fire at an abandoned building on Church Street, St George which was quickly contained, and a coal-pit at Mont Tout.

The other reports were related to a tree fire at Golf Course on 24 December and another at the St George’s Market which resulted in one booth being partially destroyed and another sustaining soot, water and smoke damages, on 23 December.

Office of Commissioner of Police