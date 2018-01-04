Customs and Excise General Notice

The Customs and Excise Department advises that as of 15 January 2018, importers, exporters and their agents will not be permitted to use 14 zeros when processing documents in Asycuda System.

Instead an occasional importer/exporter form together with consignee identification would be required to complete the clearance process.

Brokers and agents are asked to take note of the change and advise their clients accordingly.

Any previous or alternative procedures should be considered null and void. The department anticipates the co-operation of all, as we work towards improving our service to all stakeholders.

Donnan Victor, Comptroller of Customs (AG)