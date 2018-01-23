Man Charged with Sex Crime

After 20 years, a St John resident has been slapped with a charge of defilement of a female.

Brandon Williams, now 38 years, plumber of Lower Depradine Street, Gouyave was charged with the alleged crime after the victim, who was under 13 at the time, filed a criminal complaint at the Gouyave Police Station in December 2017. The incidents are reported to have occurred between 1997 and 1999.

2Williams who was charged on 21 January 2018 was granted bail with 1 surety and is due to appear before the Gouyave Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, 27 February 2018.

This is the first time police investigators have brought a charge against an individual after such lengthy period of time.

Office of Commissioner of Police