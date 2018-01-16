Police Arrest 4 in Connection with Housebreaking and Stealing

Police have arrested and charged a number of persons in connection with the offence of housebreaking and stealing.

Charges were laid against William Dragon, 54 years, unemployed, residing at Perdmontemps, St David with 5 counts of housebreaking and stealing. Dragon, who appeared at the St David Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 12 January 2018 pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 5 years imprisonment at Her Majesty’s Prisons.

Akim Hyacinth, 23 years, unemployed residing at Happy Hill, St. George was charged with 5 counts of housebreaking and stealing. He appeared at the St George’s Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 15 January 2018 and was remanded to Her Majesty’s Prisons to reappear in court on Friday, 26 January 2018.

Kerry St Bernard, 44 years, farmer, residing at Marian, St George was charged with 7 counts of housebreaking and stealing. He appeared at the St George’s Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 15 January 2018 to reappear in court on Tuesday, 23 January 2018.

Marlon Alexis, 34 years, unemployed, residing at Salisbury Road, St Andrew was charged with 12 counts of house breaking and stealing. Alexis is currently in custody assisting police with further investigations.

Office of Commissioner of Police