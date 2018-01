Renewal of Annual Licences 2018

Subject to the Licences Act CAP 172, Sec 8(b), the public is hereby reminded that holders of annual licences must apply for the appropriate renewal within the first 7 days of the month of January, at the Inland Revenue Division.

Subsequently, a copy of the receipt should be submitted to the relevant government department to facilitate transactions during the course of 2018.

Comptroller, Inland Revenue Division