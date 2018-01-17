Republic Bank Sponsors 49th Spice Island Billfish Tournament

Republic Bank is once more pleased to sponsor the Spice Island Billfish Tournament, this time, with a contribution of $40,000 doubling its usual sponsorship amount.

This is a significant boost to the activity, which is the Southern Caribbean’s premier sport fishing event. On average 60 or more boats are expected in Grenada for the event, which runs from 24-28 January 2018 with activities centred at the Grenada Yacht Club. Anglers originate from far north as Canada, to the UK and as far south as Venezuela. Grenada and the region are also well represented, with record participation from Trinidad & Tobago.

General Manager Operations at Republic Bank, Clifford Bailey presented the sponsorship cheque to tournament chairman Richard Mc Intyre at a ceremony held Tuesday, 16 January. This is the bank’s 5th year of sponsorship, cementing its commitment to fostering economic development, while helping to provide our local anglers with opportunities.

The Spice Island Billfish Tournament provides much needed economic benefits to Grenada and offers a great opportunity to showcase our island as a safe haven for sports-tourism and other leisure activities. Through this tournament, Grenada joins the International Game Fishing Association in the conservation of game fish and the promotion of ethical angling practices. For more information and the schedule of activities, please visit: www.sibt.gd.

