RGPF Notice: Zone 9 Buses Grenville St Andrew

The Traffic Department notifies the general public that in response to their concerns of the new traffic arrangement in the town of Grenville, St Andrew, the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) convened a consultation meeting on Wednesday, 10 January 2018 at Grenville with various stakeholders.

As a result, a decision was taken to allow the Zone 9 buses to enter the Grenville Bus Terminus via Canal Road, with the last bus stop before the junction with Griffith Lane, and on leaving the terminus the first bus stop out will be located higher up on the same Canal Road.

This arrangement will be in effect as of Wednesday, 17 January 2018 and will continue for 6 weeks in the first instance. The motoring public is advised to pay attention to this adjustment and to follow all traffic signs and directions given.

Office of the Commissioner of Police