Taxes Due for January 2018

The Inland Revenue Division (IRD) of the Ministry of Finance and Energy advises the public of the following taxes that will be due and payable in the month of January 2018.

8: (PAYE) Pay As You Earn & Withholding Tax due & payable

All licences (except Motor Vehicle & Drivers’ Licence) due & payable

10: Gaming Tax

22: (VAT) Value Added Tax & Excise Tax Return due & payable

29: Income Tax Returns due for businesses with fiscal year ending 31 October 2017

31: Income Tax and Annual Stamp Tax installments due.

NB: When the due date falls on a Saturday, Sunday or Public Holiday, the next working day will be the due date for payment.

Persons are encouraged to file and pay all taxes on time to avoid penalties and interest.

Payments can be made at the Ministry of Finance, any District Revenue Office or via eservices.gov.gd.

For further information, please contact Kareen Morain-Alexander, Public Relations Officer- Inland Revenue Division, Ministry of Finance and Energy at 435-6945/6, 435-1905 or email us at gndird@ird.gd.

Comptroller, Inland Revenue Division