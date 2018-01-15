Traffic Advisory Body (TAB) Formed

by Donella Hosten

The Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) has joined forces with other stakeholders to form a Traffic Advisory Body (TAB).

Members of TAB are Raquel Pivott-Stewart; Sargeant Ryan Smith; ASP Linford Kingston; Royston La Hee; Glen James; Inspector Gillean Thomas, Dr Sonia Nixon, Senior Medical Officer, Ministry of Health; Inspector Randel Baptiste and Cecil Edwards. Spokespersons for TAB are Richardo Keens-Douglas and Deleon Walters.

During the official launch on Thursday, 11 January 2018, officer in charge of the Traffic Department, ASP Linford Kingston revealed that due to the increase in road fatalities and serious accidents, the RGPF invited stakeholders with interests in road safety to form a voluntary arm known as the Traffic Advisory Body. “The formation of this body is in keeping with the RGPF’s community policing philosophy, a philosophy that promotes proactive policing through improved working relationships between the police and community members, aimed at reducing crime and other infractions of the law.”

The main functions of the body will include advising the Traffic Department on road safety matters, improving the efficiency and effectively manage traffic. According to Kingston, they believe this partnership will increase their efficiency.

An audio presentation by Dr Sonia Nixon highlighted how road accidents can be costly to everyone involved. Chairperson Raquel Pivott-Stewart said having recognised the increase in avoidable traffic accidents, the RGPF saw the need to partner with persons involved with road safety to form this voluntary arm, to lower the numbers of accidents in Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

She added that the body will be able to make recommendations which will go through the Traffic Department of the RGPF, then to the Transport Board for consideration and implementation. They will identify areas where traffic lights, traffic signs, pedestrian crossings and other road markings may be required. The body will also engage in public awareness programmes for schools and communities, as well as identify issues affecting traffic management and other services, including the enhancement of motor vehicle inspection process.

The TAB logo was designed by students Tryes Belle of Happy Hill Secondary School and Delonya Francis of South St George Government School.