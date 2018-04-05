China Master’s Scholarship Announcement 2018

The People’s Republic of China in collaboration with the Government of Grenada is offering 1-year and 2-year Master’s scholarships at various universities in China for the academic year 2018/2019 and 2018/2020. 

Applicant must choose a major in 3 universities out of the 26 designated universities outlined by the CSC.

1 YEAR COURSES:

  • Public Policy at Peking University – 10001
  • Master of Public Administration at Sun Yatsen University – 10558
  • Master of Business Administration at University of International Business and Economics – 10036
  • Public Administration in National Development at Peking University – 10001
  • Master of Educational Leadership and Policy at East China Normal University – 10269
  • Master of Business Administration Beijing Normal University – 10027
  • International Master of Public Administration at Communication University of China – 10033
  • Master of Public Diplomacy at Jilin University – 10183
  • Master of International Communication at Communication University of China -10033
  • Master of International Relations at China Foreign Affairs University –  10040

2 YEAR COURSES:

  • Master of Public Administration in International Development and Governance at Tsinghua University – 10003
  • Master of Management in Rural Development and Governance at China Agricultural University – 10019
  • Master of Project Management at Yunan University of Finance and Economics – 10689
  • Master of Urban and Rural Development and Management China Agricultural University – 10019
  • Master of International Law and Chinese Law at Wuhan University – 10486
  • Master of Professional Accounting at Shanghai National Accounting Institute – 80402
  • Master of Social Work in Women’s Leadership and Social Development at Chinese Women College – 11149
  • Master of Traffic and Transportation Engineering in Railway operation and Management at Beijing Jiatong – 10004
  • Master of Rail Transit Electrification and Information Technology at Southwest Jiatong University – 10698
  • Master of Transportation Engineering at Central South University – 10533
  • Master of Comparative Education at Zhejiang Normal University – 0345
  • Master of Educational Management at North East Normal University – 10200
  • Master of Chinese Economy at Renmin University of China – 10002
  • Master of International Business at Jiangxi University of Finance and Economics – 10421
  • Master of Fishery Science at Nanjing Agricultural University – 10307
  • Master of Tourism and Hotel Management at Harbin University of Commerce – 10240
  • Master of Meteorology at Nanjing University of Information and Science Technology – 10300
  • Master of Environmental Engineering at Suzhou University of Science and Technology – 10332
  • Master of Forest Economics and Policy at Beijing Forestry University – 10022
  • Master of Environmental Management and Sustainable Development at Tongji University – 10247
  • Master of Information and Communication Engineering at Huazhong University of Science and Technology – 10487
  • Master of Software Engineering at Nankai University – 10055
  • Master of Advanced Nursing Practice and Medical Technology in Developing Countries at Central South University – 10533
  • Master of Public Health at Southern Medical University – 12121
  • Master of Industrial Engineering at Hunan University -10532
  • Master of Electrical Engineering at XI’AN Jiatong University – 10698
  • Master of Auditing at Nanjing Audit University – 11287
  • Doctoral Programme of Theoretical Economics in National Development at Peking University – 10001

ELIGIBILITY: Applicants must:

 

  • be a citizen of a developing country other than the People’s Republic of China, and be in good health;
  • be a Bachelor’s degree holder when applying for Master’s programme;
  • be a Master’s degree holder when applying for Doctoral programme;
  • be under the age of 45 when applying;
  • have sufficient English or Chinese proficiency which meets the academic requirements of the programme. English: IETS 6.0 or above, Chinese: HSK level 4 (score 180) or above, or other evidence which indicates your English or Chinese proficiency is adequate.

VALUE OF THE AWARD:

  • Return Travel Ticket
  • Full Tuition
  • Accommodation
  • Living allowance
  • Medical Insurance
  • Field Trips

REQUIRED DOCUMENTS

Each application must contain three (3) copies of the following:

  • Completed China scholarship application form (Application Form for MOFCOM Scholarship). Ensure you have both submitted it online and printed the hard copy via www.csc.edu.cn/studyinchina or www.campuschina.org
  • Certified copies of all academic certificates
  • Transcript
  • Copy of birth certificate
  • Copy of a valid passport
  • Three passport sized photos
  • China Foreigner Physical Examination Form
  • Study plan/research proposal with a minimum of 400 words

All applicants must kindly submit 3 copies of application form and all required documents to the Human Resource Development Division/Scholarship Desk, Ministry of Education and Human Resource Development on or before the deadline Monday, 30 April 2018.

For further information, please contact the Human Resource Development Division/Scholarship Desk at telephone numbers 440-2737/2738 or email scholarshipdesk@gmail.com.

Ministry of Education

