China Master’s Scholarship Announcement 2018

The People’s Republic of China in collaboration with the Government of Grenada is offering 1-year and 2-year Master’s scholarships at various universities in China for the academic year 2018/2019 and 2018/2020.
Applicant must choose a major in 3 universities out of the 26 designated universities outlined by the CSC.
1 YEAR COURSES:
- Public Policy at Peking University – 10001
- Master of Public Administration at Sun Yatsen University – 10558
- Master of Business Administration at University of International Business and Economics – 10036
- Public Administration in National Development at Peking University – 10001
- Master of Educational Leadership and Policy at East China Normal University – 10269
- Master of Business Administration Beijing Normal University – 10027
- International Master of Public Administration at Communication University of China – 10033
- Master of Public Diplomacy at Jilin University – 10183
- Master of International Communication at Communication University of China -10033
- Master of International Relations at China Foreign Affairs University – 10040
2 YEAR COURSES:
- Master of Public Administration in International Development and Governance at Tsinghua University – 10003
- Master of Management in Rural Development and Governance at China Agricultural University – 10019
- Master of Project Management at Yunan University of Finance and Economics – 10689
- Master of Urban and Rural Development and Management China Agricultural University – 10019
- Master of International Law and Chinese Law at Wuhan University – 10486
- Master of Professional Accounting at Shanghai National Accounting Institute – 80402
- Master of Social Work in Women’s Leadership and Social Development at Chinese Women College – 11149
- Master of Traffic and Transportation Engineering in Railway operation and Management at Beijing Jiatong – 10004
- Master of Rail Transit Electrification and Information Technology at Southwest Jiatong University – 10698
- Master of Transportation Engineering at Central South University – 10533
- Master of Comparative Education at Zhejiang Normal University – 0345
- Master of Educational Management at North East Normal University – 10200
- Master of Chinese Economy at Renmin University of China – 10002
- Master of International Business at Jiangxi University of Finance and Economics – 10421
- Master of Fishery Science at Nanjing Agricultural University – 10307
- Master of Tourism and Hotel Management at Harbin University of Commerce – 10240
- Master of Meteorology at Nanjing University of Information and Science Technology – 10300
- Master of Environmental Engineering at Suzhou University of Science and Technology – 10332
- Master of Forest Economics and Policy at Beijing Forestry University – 10022
- Master of Environmental Management and Sustainable Development at Tongji University – 10247
- Master of Information and Communication Engineering at Huazhong University of Science and Technology – 10487
- Master of Software Engineering at Nankai University – 10055
- Master of Advanced Nursing Practice and Medical Technology in Developing Countries at Central South University – 10533
- Master of Public Health at Southern Medical University – 12121
- Master of Industrial Engineering at Hunan University -10532
- Master of Electrical Engineering at XI’AN Jiatong University – 10698
- Master of Auditing at Nanjing Audit University – 11287
- Doctoral Programme of Theoretical Economics in National Development at Peking University – 10001
ELIGIBILITY: Applicants must:
- be a citizen of a developing country other than the People’s Republic of China, and be in good health;
- be a Bachelor’s degree holder when applying for Master’s programme;
- be a Master’s degree holder when applying for Doctoral programme;
- be under the age of 45 when applying;
- have sufficient English or Chinese proficiency which meets the academic requirements of the programme. English: IETS 6.0 or above, Chinese: HSK level 4 (score 180) or above, or other evidence which indicates your English or Chinese proficiency is adequate.
VALUE OF THE AWARD:
- Return Travel Ticket
- Full Tuition
- Accommodation
- Living allowance
- Medical Insurance
- Field Trips
REQUIRED DOCUMENTS
Each application must contain three (3) copies of the following:
- Completed China scholarship application form (Application Form for MOFCOM Scholarship). Ensure you have both submitted it online and printed the hard copy via www.csc.edu.cn/studyinchina or www.campuschina.org
- Certified copies of all academic certificates
- Transcript
- Copy of birth certificate
- Copy of a valid passport
- Three passport sized photos
- China Foreigner Physical Examination Form
- Study plan/research proposal with a minimum of 400 words
All applicants must kindly submit 3 copies of application form and all required documents to the Human Resource Development Division/Scholarship Desk, Ministry of Education and Human Resource Development on or before the deadline Monday, 30 April 2018.
For further information, please contact the Human Resource Development Division/Scholarship Desk at telephone numbers 440-2737/2738 or email scholarshipdesk@gmail.com.
Ministry of Education
