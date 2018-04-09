CUBA scholarship announcement 2018

The Republic of Cuba in collaboration with the Government of Grenada is offering scholarships for persons to pursue studies leading to Undergraduate Degrees, Bachelor Degrees and Medical Specialisation for the academic year 2018/2019.
PROGRAMME OFFER:
Medicine
Postgraduate Scholarship of Medicine:
(a) Paediatrics
(b) Obstetrics & Gynaecology
(c) Internal Medicine
(d) General Surgery
(e) Hygiene and Epidemiology
Undergraduate Studies:
(a) Civil Engineering
(b) Mechanical Engineering
(c) Electrical Engineering
(d) Telecommunication & Electronic Engineering
(e) Informatics
(f) Pharmaceutical Sciences
(g) Agronomy
Health Technology in the fields of:
(i) Clinical Bioanalysis
(ii) Hygiene and Epidemiology
(iii) Medical Imaging and Radiophysics
(iv) Rehabilitation in Health
(v) Health Information System
ELIGIBILITY:
VALUE OF THE AWARD:
Required documents for undergraduate scholarships:
Medical Certificate including HIV and pregnancy test for women (Only upon request by the Scholarship Desk). Medical certificates must not be older than 6 months.
Required documents for postgraduate scholarships:
Kindly submit three (3) copies of ALL required documents to the Human Resource Development Division/Scholarship Desk, Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development and Religious Affairs on or before the Deadline of Monday, 30 April 2018.
For further information, please contact the Human Resource Development Division/Scholarship Desk at telephone numbers 440-2737/2738 or email scholarshipdesk@gmail.com.
Ministry of Education, Department of Human Resource
