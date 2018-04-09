CUBA scholarship announcement 2018

The Republic of Cuba in collaboration with the Government of Grenada is offering scholarships for persons to pursue studies leading to Undergraduate Degrees, Bachelor Degrees and Medical Specialisation for the academic year 2018/2019.

PROGRAMME OFFER:

Medicine

Postgraduate Scholarship of Medicine:

(a) Paediatrics

(b) Obstetrics & Gynaecology

(c) Internal Medicine

(d) General Surgery

(e) Hygiene and Epidemiology

Undergraduate Studies:

(a) Civil Engineering

(b) Mechanical Engineering

(c) Electrical Engineering

(d) Telecommunication & Electronic Engineering

(e) Informatics

(f) Pharmaceutical Sciences

(g) Agronomy

Health Technology in the fields of:

(i) Clinical Bioanalysis

(ii) Hygiene and Epidemiology

(iii) Medical Imaging and Radiophysics

(iv) Rehabilitation in Health

(v) Health Information System

ELIGIBILITY:

Applicants must be citizens of Grenada

Applicants must be holders of high school diplomas

Applicants must be under the age of 25

Applicants must be in good health

VALUE OF THE AWARD:

Full Tuition

Accommodation

Monthly Stipend

Health Insurance

Required documents for undergraduate scholarships:

Completed Cuba scholarship application form;

Certified copies of Academic Certificates and Transcript;

Police Record (Only upon request by the Scholarship Desk)

Copy of Birth Certificate

Copy of a valid Passport

Ten (10) 1×1 inch photos

Medical Certificate including HIV and pregnancy test for women (Only upon request by the Scholarship Desk). Medical certificates must not be older than 6 months.

Required documents for postgraduate scholarships:

Police Record (Only upon request by the Scholarship Desk);

Medical Certificate – 6 months or less;

Copy of Birth Certificate;

Copy of Academic Records of the Latin American School of Medicine and Certificate of Graduate (ELAM);

Completed Cuba scholarship application form

Ten (10) 1×1 inch photos

Kindly submit three (3) copies of ALL required documents to the Human Resource Development Division/Scholarship Desk, Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development and Religious Affairs on or before the Deadline of Monday, 30 April 2018.

For further information, please contact the Human Resource Development Division/Scholarship Desk at telephone numbers 440-2737/2738 or email scholarshipdesk@gmail.com.

Ministry of Education, Department of Human Resource