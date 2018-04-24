Financial Sense…Saving is Sexy!!!

by Judy M McCutcheon

What does the word “SEXY” conjure up in your mind? For men, maybe it’s a lady with some fantastic measurement stats, or for the ladies, it might be that man with those awesome muscles and ripped abdominal muscles.

I bet you never thought to associate sexy with financial matters, let alone savings. After all, if you have the money to pay for everything you need right now, why all this hassle about savings. Why should you be saving, and what’s the importance of it anyway? It’s imperative that you have savings goals and reasons behind those goals, so you don’t feel pressured into saving and fall off the wagon.

Achieving the elusive “financial freedom” is doable, but of course, there are rules, and you must check the boxes, and nobody likes checking the boxes, because they are boring and unsexy. But for the sake of your older years, there is but one fact that you cannot change – “It does not matter how much money you have if you have no money management skills you will lose it.” The first step, therefore, is to change the way you think about your money and the only way to start doing that is to improve your understanding of money and how to manage it. Understanding basic money principles is key to changing your financial habits and put you on the road to financial sexiness.

Let’s look at some strategies to help you get started:

Start with saving 10% of your salary off the top: – It is a good starting point, and it is advisable to deduct it from the source, so you don’t see it. Another thing you might want to consider is this – every time you get a pay raise, increase your savings with a portion of that raise. Over time you would notice that you are up to about 14% or 15% without much effort. This is in addition to your company’s pension fund if they have one.

Do some good: – Remember, that it is in giving we receive. There is no greater joy than the joy you receive from being able to help others. It is not only about money, but if you are able to give some time to help others to grow and develop, then do so.

In the end folks, it’s all about you. Developing good financial habits is an important element in being able to live your desired lifestyle. It does not matter which point you are at, just start from there and you will be well on your way to being financially independent – which comes with a sexiness that is second to none.

Judy McCutcheon is a partner in the firm Go Blue Inc, a Human Development Company. www.goblueinc.net