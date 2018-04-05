GUT Credit Union celebrates 35 years of service

Starting in 1983 with just 54 members and assets of $538, the month of April marks GUT Credit Union’s 35 years of service to Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

Initially created to serve the financial needs of teachers, the credit union has grown to over 8,000 members and 5 branches islandwide and is open to all salaried workers. “The success of the credit union has been because of our loyal members and the visionary leadership we have had,” said Retesha Boyd, General Manager of GUTCU. “We remain committed to helping our members achieve their goals through affordable products and services and sound financial advising.”

Over the years, the credit union has been actively involved in supporting the community in the areas of culture, youth development and financial literacy. Some of these projects include: the creation of secondary school credit unions, financial literacy quiz, calypso programme and educational grants. It is the second largest credit union on the island based on asset size, with assets of over $150 million.

The GUTCU will be celebrating its achievements with various giveaways in branch and on its Facebook page, as well as a new member special on Friday, 6 April.