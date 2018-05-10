Final Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment component scheduled

The final (external) component of the Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment (CPEA) is scheduled for Thursday 17 and Friday 18 May 2018.

2,026 students are registered for the assessment from 70 schools. These include 1,081 males and 945 females. In 2017, 1,917 students were registered; 1,039 were males and 878 were females.

The assessment commences at 9 am and will be conducted in 52 centres throughout Grenada, Carriacou, and Petite Martinique. At 12:15 pm each day all students are expected to finish the examination.

CPEA is open to all students who are 11 years of age before 1 September 2018. It will consist of 4 multiple choice papers in the following areas:

Mathematics (50 items) Language Arts (50 items) Science (50 items) Social Studies (50 items)

Each paper will be 75 minutes duration. Table 1 reflects the schedule for the examination.

Table 1: Examination Schedule

THURSDAY 17 MAY, 2018 SUBJECT/PAPER START TIME FINISH TIME MATHEMATICS 9:00 A.M. 10:15 A.M. BREAK 10:15 A.M. 10:45 A.M. SOCIAL STUDIES 11:00 A.M. 12:15 A.M. FRIDAY 18 MAY, 2018 SUBJECT/PAPER START TIME FINISH TIME LANGUAGE 9:00 A.M. 10:15 A.M. BREAK 10:15 A.M 10:45 A.M. SCIENCE 11:00 A.M. 12:15 A.M.

NB: No mobile telephones and other electronic devices will be allowed at the examination centres. Electronic calculators are forbidden. Candidates should bring along 3B or 2B pencils to answer multiple choice questions.

EXAMINATION TIPS:

Before the Examination

Get to bed early the night before the examination. Remember, your brain and body need sleep to function well.

Do not skip breakfast on the morning of the examination. Fresh fruits and vegetables are often recommended to reduce stress.

Parents need to encourage their children and provide positive feedback that will help them to relax before the examination. It is important for parents to remain calm and positive even when their children feel anxious, to build students’ confidence.

Get to school or your centre early on the morning of the Examination

Display a positive attitude

Manage your anxiety by breathing slowly to calm down

During the Examination

Read the instructions carefully. Make sure you are shading answers correctly and that the number you are shading corresponds to the question number.

Manage your time wisely.

If you go blank, skip the question and move on.

Do not get worried or frustrated if a problem seems tricky. Re-read the question to make sure you understand it. Do not panic.

Ministry of Education