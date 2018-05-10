Final Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment component scheduled

The final (external) component of the Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment (CPEA) is scheduled for Thursday 17 and Friday 18 May 2018.
2,026 students are registered for the assessment from 70 schools. These include 1,081 males and 945 females. In 2017, 1,917 students were registered; 1,039 were males and 878 were females.
The assessment commences at 9 am and will be conducted in 52 centres throughout Grenada, Carriacou, and Petite Martinique. At 12:15 pm each day all students are expected to finish the examination.
CPEA is open to all students who are 11 years of age before 1 September 2018. It will consist of 4 multiple choice papers in the following areas:
Each paper will be 75 minutes duration. Table 1 reflects the schedule for the examination.
Table 1: Examination Schedule
|THURSDAY 17 MAY, 2018
|SUBJECT/PAPER
|START TIME
|FINISH TIME
|MATHEMATICS
|9:00 A.M.
|10:15 A.M.
|BREAK
|10:15 A.M.
|10:45 A.M.
|SOCIAL STUDIES
|11:00 A.M.
|12:15 A.M.
|FRIDAY 18 MAY, 2018
|SUBJECT/PAPER
|START TIME
|FINISH TIME
|LANGUAGE
|9:00 A.M.
|10:15 A.M.
|BREAK
|10:15 A.M
|10:45 A.M.
|SCIENCE
|11:00 A.M.
|12:15 A.M.
NB: No mobile telephones and other electronic devices will be allowed at the examination centres. Electronic calculators are forbidden. Candidates should bring along 3B or 2B pencils to answer multiple choice questions.
EXAMINATION TIPS:
Before the Examination
During the Examination
Ministry of Education
