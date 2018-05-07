Fontenoy community reeling over fire death of children

by Curlan Campbell, NOW Grenada

2 children die in a house fire in Fontenoy

Counsellors within the Ministry of Social Development visited the family

Child Protection Authority issued a statement

The community of Fontenoy, St George is still reeling over the death of 2 children, following a devastating fire that consumed a 2-storey house on Sunday, 6 May 2018 between the hours of 7 am and 8 am.

Jamal and Javonté Frederick 3 years and 2 months old respectively, perished in the fire while a 5-year-old brother escaped unharmed.

Christine Lewis, grandmother of the deceased, related to NOW Grenada her disapproval of the manner in which the information about the fire was disseminated by a popular social media news platform, which has added to the pain of losing her loved ones.

She said that counsellors within the Ministry of Social Development visited the family today and officials from the Ministry of housing are expected tomorrow Tuesday and opted not to further comment and requested the family’s privacy be respected.

Meanwhile, the Child Protection Authority (CPA) has issued a statement regarding the loss of Jamal and Javonté. The statement reads: “The Child Protection Authority is heartbroken to learn of the loss of minors Jamal and Javonté Frederick in a tragic house fire at Fontenoy, St George on Sunday, 6 May 2018.

Our condolences and prayers are with their family and community during this very difficult time. The authority takes this opportunity to stress the importance of active parental supervision, especially of very small children, as it is vital to assuring their safety. If a parent/guardian is unable to be with their child/children – for whatever duration of time – it is strongly advised that a responsible adult is assigned to watch over them.

Enjoying the formative years of our children’s lives requires us to take action now to ensure that their world is as safe as possible. The Child Protection Authority continues to work in the best interest and for the greatest good of every child in Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique.”

Police are still investigating the cause of the fire.