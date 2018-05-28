Grenada–China Alumni Association launched

by Curlan Campbell, NOW Grenada

Grenada–China Alumni Association launched

Grenada resumed diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China in 2005

Over 160 Grenadian students have benefited from scholarship opportunities

The newly installed members of Grenada–China Alumni Association have been given the mandate to help promote the educational opportunities derived from the long-standing diplomatic relation between the People’s Republic of China and Grenada.

The association launched on Saturday during a ceremony held at the Sogecoa International Hotel located at Woodlands, St George.

Grenada resumed diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China in 2005 after ties were suspended in August 1989, about 2 months after Grenada openly recognised the Taiwan authority. Since establishing ties with China, over 160 Grenadian students have benefited from a number of scholarship opportunities.

Chinese Ambassador HE Dr Zhao Yongchen said the establishment of the alumni is only the beginning of a long mutual standing relationship. “Grenada–China Alumni Association has an obligation to help foster growth and development within their home Country Grenada by applying what they have learned while pursuing their studies in China.”

Delivering the feature address at Saturday’s gathering, Minister for Education, Human Resource Development Hon Emmalin Pierre, pledged government support for the association and congratulated them on leading the charge to form the alumni. “As the Association of Graduates, you are the face of the China–Grenada Scholarship Programme here at home and you also represent the success or failure of that programme, but more importantly your representation of this programme is one that others will look to you for guidance.”

President of the GCAA, Kizzie Brown stressed the need for greater support for Grenadian students pursuing studies in China. “Our association aims to advance the educational ambitions and career goals of alumni through reunions, and fundraising events, as a fellow alumnus I am convinced that we can be effective role models to Grenadian students in China since we have had similar experience and challenges we can act as mentors to help guide students.”

Members of the Grenada–China Alumni Association include:

President of the GCAA, Kizzie Brown

Vice President, Carlston Jobe

Secretary, Nerissa Augustine

Treasurer, Noreen Cox

Public Relation Officer, Karrym Forsyth