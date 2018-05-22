Grenadian students perform well at Midwestern State University

Eleven Grenadian students earned degrees at Midwestern State University’s May Commencement exercises. They were among 45 Caribbean students and over 900 degree recipients at the bi-annual event.

Johann Redhead and Tellon Smith were chief among the Grenadian graduates earning magna cum laude honours with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science.

Timon Thomas earned cum laude honours with a Bachelor of Arts in Sports and Leisure Studies and Entrepreneurship.

Tricia Neptune earned a Master of Science in Biology; she previously earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology at MSU.

Kevin Lord earned a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science.

Caleb Gabriel earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Management Information Systems.

Dareem Antoine earned the double degrees with a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics and a Bachelor of Business Administration in Economics.

Kornika DeGannes and Kimberly Modeste both earned their Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance.

Simone Alexis earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Sheena Charles earned a Bachelor of Social Work.

Over 250 Grenadian students have earned degrees from Midwestern since 1995 and 51 students are currently enrolled. Ten new students from Grenada will be accepted to Midwestern State University in August 2018. Over 1,400 Caribbean students have attended the university since the inception of the Caribbean Recruitment Programme in 1993.

GIS