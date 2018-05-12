India’s Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare visits Grenada

We are delighted to announce that the Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare of the Republic of India, the Honourable Anupriya Singh Patel will be on an official visit to Grenada from 12-15 May 2018.

The Hon. Minister Patel will be accompanied by an official from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of the Government of India and His Excellency Bishwadip Dey, High Commissioner of India to the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago concurrently accredited to Grenada, Montserrat and Dominica.

The Hon. Minister Patel will be delivering a letter of congratulations from the Hon. Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi to Dr The Right Hon. Keith Claudius Mitchell on the victory of the New National Party in the elections held on 13 March 2018. She will also make courtesy visits to other relevant government ministries and meet with India nationals, members of the Indian diaspora community and Indo-Grenadians, whilst here on the island.

Hosting Minister Patel during her stay in Grenada will be the newly appointed and first ever, Honorary Consul of India to Grenada, Shadel Nyack Compton.

Earlier this week, Hon. Minister Patel was in Dominica. Her official visit to Grenada, a second Caribbean island, is seen as a positive endorsement of India’s intention to strengthen diplomatic relations in the region.

Shadel Nyack Compton, Honorary Consul of India to Grenada