Interruption of services at Gouyave health centre

Due to the very low water pressure currently being experienced at the Gouyave Health Centre, the Ministry of Health informs residents of Gouyave and surrounding areas, that there will be a delay and possible interruption of services at the facility.
This is as a result of ongoing upgrades currently being undertaken by the National Water and Sewage Authority (NAWASA), in the area from 9 am-5 pm today.
The Ministry of Health together with the St John/St Mark Community Nursing and Medical Team, sincerely apologise for the inconvenience this may cause.
Thank you for your understanding and support.
GIS
