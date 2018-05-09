Ministry of Education congratulates GBN on Secondary Schools Choir Competition

The Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development and Religious Affairs takes the opportunity to congratulate the Grenada Broadcasting Corporation (GBN), on the successful hosting of the Secondary Schools Choir Competition, the final round of which was held on Thursday, 2 May 2018 at the Spice Basket, Beaulieu St George.

The ministry also extends hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the schools that participated in the competition and specifically, to the St Joseph’s Convent (SJC), St George, on emerging as the overall winner of the event; the Anglican High School on placing second; the St David’s Catholic Secondary School, on placing third and also, for capturing the award as the most creative choir. Every school had unique and thrilling renditions, which helped to make the competition an enrichening and rewarding experience.

Finley Jeffery, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, attended the competition and indicated that, “The competition was a new and excellent initiative by GBN that we have not seen before and it came at a critical time, to fill the void that was left by the absence of the Arts Festival.”

Jeffery further remarked that, “We saw a display and an overflow of talent from all the schools that participated. It is only hoped that schools can celebrate their individual victories, build on these capacities and grow from strength to strength, coming out of this venture.

In many instances, it was evident that schools had tapped into and pooled resources within their school communities, in preparation of the choirs. This attests not only to the commitment and dedication of our hardworking teachers, but also shows the benefits to be gained, when schools and the wider community partner together, in support of our children.

Music and the Arts are integral and important to the holistic development of our students. The ministry therefore urges GBN to ensure the continuation of this venture and expresses thanks to the various entities that partnered with GBN, in making the competition possible. The ministry also urges the private sector to continue taking initiatives that can be mutually beneficial, in enhancing the education of our students.

Ministry of Education