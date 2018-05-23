NaDMA’s annual primary school quiz to start Thursday

The National Disaster Management Agency’s (NaDMA) annual primary school quiz will commence tomorrow Thursday, 24 May 2018 at centres throughout the island.

The quiz now into its 20th year will see participation from over 40 schools islandwide and Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

Schools zoned within St George’s, St Andrew, St Patrick and the western division will face the judges on Thursday, while the students on the sister isles will do so on Friday.

The competition which will go through 3 qualifying rounds: preliminary, semi-final and final will run from Thursday, 24 May to Thursday, 14 June targeting Grade 5 students of the participating schools.

Focus will be placed on the following hazards this year: Climate Change, Hurricane, Flood, Fire, Volcano, Earthquake and Tsunami.

The quiz forms part of the NaDMA preparedness activities as we approach the hurricane season.

For additional information, please contact Oslyn Crosby, Public Relations Officer, NaDMA on 440-8390-4, 440-0838 or 533-0766. Email: nadma@spiceisle.com and nadmapr@gmail.com. Website www.nadma.gd

NaDMA, the official source for all disaster related information in Grenada.